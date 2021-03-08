Curt Kruse -- Now Available

Downsizing has hit SINCLAIR Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE, with the morning show exiting.



Gone from mornings are CURT KRUSE, CORINE McKENZIE and LEONARD BAROKAS.



19-year "new guy" CRUSE, who originally joined the station for afternoons, tells ALL ACCESS, "I leave extremely proud of the time I had at KPLZ and am thankful for opportunity to move to the morning show in 2019. I’m especially appreciative of the mentorship and guidance of KENT PHILLIPS, who took a leap of faith on me in 2002"



McKENZIE had been with the station for 25 years, and BAROKAS, who was also STAR's APD, for 30.



CRUSE's impressive resume includes stints at WPLT/DETROIT, WGTZ/DAYTON and WVKS/TOLEDO. Reach him at (206)-265-2000 and curtail@outlook.com

Reach Producer LEONARD BAROKAS at ljbarokas@comcast.net and (206)-407-9741.

