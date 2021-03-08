Bhaskar Menon (courtesy UMG)

Condolences to the family and many friends of EMI MUSIC WORLDWIDE founding Chairman/CEO BHASKAR MENON who passed away THURSDAY (3/4), at age 86, at his home in BEVERY HILLS, according to VARIETY.

During his 34-year run at EMI, MENNON worked with BEATLES, THE ROLLING STONES, QUEEN, DAVID BOWIE, TINA TURNER, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, LINDA RONSTADT, HELEN REDDY, WINGS, NATALIE COLE, BOB SEGER and THE STEVE MILLER BAND. He is credited with breaking PINK FLOYD worldwide.

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman/CEO LUCIAN GRAINGE noted, "Determined to achieve excellence, Bhaskar Menon built EMI into a music powerhouse and one of our most iconic, global institutions. Music and the world have lost a special one. Our hearts go out to his loved ones."

MENON is survived by his wife of 49 years, SUMITRA, as well as sons SIDDHARTHA and VISHNU and sister VASANTHA MENON.

« see more Net News