Honoring Women Everywhere

As part of BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s latest COMMUNITY OF CARING INITIATIVE focused on diversity, the company is announcing a celebration of WOMEN’s HISTORY MONTH, which officially launched on MARCH 1st. The campaign is featuring on-air public service announcements, customized online content and in-car messaging utilizing QUU technology across the company’s 62 radio properties.

BEASLEY CEO CAROLINE BEASLEY said, "It’s a privilege to recognize and pay tribute to the amazing women who have blazed incredible trails around the world. We are very proud to celebrate the dedicated women who are part of our BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP family for all they do on a daily basis.”

