GM Bob Lawrence Is Proud Of His Team

Congrats to everyone at NEW SOUTH RADIO in JACKSON, MERIDIAN and VICKSBURG on joining together to raise $443,928 for CHILDREN'S OF MISSISSIPPI, in JACKSON.

JACKSON GM/Market Manager BOB LAWRENCE told ALL ACCESS, "It’s such an honor and privilege to work with all these miracle makers who, through their amazing talent, perseverance, and determination, raised a whopping $443,928 for CHILDREN'S OF MISSISSIPPI in JACKSON - in a pandemic year. Thank you to CMN, our generous listeners, clients, fantabulous sponsors, and owners THE HOLLADAY FAMILY. Special kudos to the team in MERIDIAN and VICKSBURG, who due to COVID-19 restrictions couldn’t broadcast from the hospital but did a fabulous job from their respective studios. To save just one life saves generations to come!"

Pictured: The team at NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON’s Top 40 WYOY (Y101), Country WUSJ (US96), Country Classic WHJT (93-5 THE LEGEND), AC WJKK (Mix 98-7), Blues 93-1, and CHILDREN'S OF MISSISSIPPI after learning the grand total was $443,928!

