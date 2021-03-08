The CCM Album From Katy Perry

Twenty years ago, a young KATY HUDSON was signed to a Contemporary Christian record deal. On MARCH 6th, eONLINE looked back on the story of how KATY HUDSON became KATY PERRY.

Part of that story includes DAN MICHAEL of FAIR TRADE SERVICES. MICHAEL told eONLINE, "She just had no fear, she was so friendly and kind. I just remember her feeling like she was older than the teenager she was. She just had great work ethic. She put in the hours and gave it all her energy. Her voice was bigger and more interesting than the material she was paired with. I just felt like she was ahead of her time for the Christian genre that was in its place at that time."

Read the rest of the eONLINE story here.

« see more Net News