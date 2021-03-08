Kane

PETER DEIBLER, best known by his radio name "KANE," passed away after a long illness on FRIDAY, MARCH 6th at THE SHADY GROVE ADVENTIST MEDICAL CENTER in SUBURBAN MARYLAND.

"THE KANE SHOW" aired in the WASHINGTON, DC area in 2006 on iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5). The show, that also aired on Top 40 stations in BALTIMORE, LOUISVILLE and TAMPA, originated from the iHEARTRADIO studios located in the DC metropolitan area. He left the show just about a year ago, (NET NEWS 3/11//20).

RSVPP/DC Region JEFF KAPUGI told ALL ACCESS, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news that KANE has passed away. KANE has been an important part of our iHEART family for many years, from his early days at WFLZ/TAMPA, to his network of stations and success at WIHT/WASHINGTON DC and CLUB KANE. Please keep KANE's family and his girls in your thoughts and prayers."

The family is requesting that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. Any inquiries should be directed to DAVID BULITT, Esq., via phone at (301) 399-7888 or email at dbulitt@jgllaw.com.

