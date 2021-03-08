Lady J

KZIA, INC. Top 40 KZIA/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA appoints LADY J as Imaging Director, adding to her Midday duties.

“I’m beyond excited and incredibly grateful to KZIA INC. for this opportunity,” said LADY J. “I can’t wait to continue to grow and perfect my craft with such an amazing local radio station!”

“JAMIE [LADY J] has been a mastermind when it comes to imaging,” said PD JENNY VALLIERE. “Her creativity is unmatched and contributes to what sets our station apart. We love to see our talent find another passion in radio, in addition to being on-air."

