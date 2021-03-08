Springsteen

NASHVILLE management firm MORRIS HIGHAM has signed Country artist ALANA SPRINGSTEEN to a management deal in partnership with SCOOTER BRAUN’s SB PROJECTS.

“ALANA’s star quality, individualism, and devotion to her artistry make her a talent that stands out effortlessly,” said MORRIS HIGHAM Pres. CLINT HIGHAM. “She brings a fresh perspective with honest storytelling, powerful vocals, and an undeniable presence. We are honored and excited to have the opportunity to help ALANA launch this new chapter.”

“I couldn’t imagine a better fit than [MORRIS HIGHAM VP/Marketing] BASAK KIZILISIK, CLINT HIGHAM, and the incredible people at MORRIS HIGHAM and SB PROJECTS for my management team,” said SPRINGSTEEN, a 20-year-old native of VIRGINIA BEACH, who landed her first publishing deal as a teen. “I’m so thankful for their passion, their belief in me and my music, and so excited to walk into this year with such a powerhouse group of individuals behind me. Truly feels like the dream team!”

