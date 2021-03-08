Furman (Photo: Spencer Combs)

NASHVILLE-based music company CREATIVE NATION welcomes EMILY FURMAN as Sr. Dir./Creative. FURMAN joins the team after an 11-year stint at CARNIVAL MUSIC, where she worked in publishing and artist development. In her new position, FURMAN will focus on developing and expanding CREATIVE NATION's roster as well as leading the publishing team.

"EMILY's 11 years of experience at a respected independent publishing company, and her passion for great songs and songwriters, make her a perfect fit for CREATIVE NATION," said Co-Founder/CEO BETH LAIRD. "We are excited to add her fresh perspective to our publishing team."

"CREATIVE NATION operates with a strong team culture and a commitment to quality and success in a way that's unique and forward-thinking," said FURMAN. "I'm grateful for BETH and [Co-Founder] LUKE [LAIRD's] belief in me and to be a part of what they're doing in the NASHVILLE music community and beyond."

« see more Net News