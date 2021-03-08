Tim Herbster

TIM HERBSTER lands in a big way, as the newly-minted programmer of two legendary brands at ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA. He's been appointed as Dir./Music Programming and Brand Manager of AC WBEB (B101.1) and Classic Hits WOGL (98.1 WOGL) effective immediately. He was most recently SVP/Programming, PD KKRZ & KXJM/PORTLAND and was part of the first wave of the massive iHEARTMEDIA RIF toward the end of last year. He replaces SHELLY EASTON, who departed in JANUARY.

ENTERCOM/PHILADELHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF said "I am so excited to welcome TIM to our PHILADELPHIA team. The combination of his vast experience, passion for creating great content and winning attitude will make such a positive impact on these iconic brands.”

"I’m thrilled to return to my home state of PENNSYLVANIA and join the talented ENTERCOM/PHILADELPHIA team,” said Herbster. “Having programmed and been on the air in PHILADELPHIA earlier in my career, I know the listener engagement is like no other market. The same passion that runs deep for their favorite sports teams can be found in their radio station selection as well. The WBEB, WOGL, and WTDY brands are not just radio stations, they are franchises. Serving and entertaining the PHILADELPHIA community is in their DNA and comes out of the speakers between every song. I'm also very excited to bring “Most Requested Live” back to the city where it was born – Saturday nights on 96.5 TDY. Thank you to DAVID YADGAROFF, JEFF SOTTOLANO and PAT PAXTON for the confidence and opportunity to come home.”

