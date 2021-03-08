Adair

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT CKRY (COUNTRY 105)/CALGARY morning co-host ROBYN ADAIR will retire at the end of APRIL, after 32 years with the station. She made the announcement on the air and on the station's FACEBOOK page last week (2/5), saying, "It wasn't an easy decision to make, because I truly love what I do for a living. It's a lot of fun. I work with some of the most amazingly funny and kind and talented people, and that's not just the people you hear on the air every day, although they are second to none."

She also explained her reason for the early retirement, saying, "It's long been my goal to retire early and travel, although I may have to put that on the back burner for a while. Which brings me to the pandemic. 'Why would anybody retire for a job during a pandemic?' The truth is, it made me realize I haven't spent the kind of time with my friends and my family that I really should, and now that it's harder to do that, I realize how much I've missed that. Hopefully, in the very near future I can do a lot of catching up." Watch her full announcement here.

ADAIR co-hosts mornings with ROGER RHODES, a 26-year station veteran.

