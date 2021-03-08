New Apps

WASHINGTON, DC and BOISE, ID now have audio apps featuring local content with the introduction of region-specific mobile apps by local radio stations.

WTOP Officially Launches PodcastDC

In the Nation's Capital, HUBBARD News WTOP and News WFED-A (FEDERAL NEWS NETWORK)/WASHINGTON have unveiled PODCAST DC, an app focused on local WASHINGTON content. The app soft-launched in JANUARY. “In a world with 800,000 podcasts available, it’s easy to understand how local can get lost,” said HUBBARD VP/Digital Strategy JEREMY SINON. “If your main source of discovery for podcasts is one of the big podcast apps, you would have a hard time knowing that local content even exists. We’re trying to solve that problem by giving Washingtonians an app that is dedicated to serving them audio that caters to their local interests.”

HUBBARD/DC Marketing Strategist ELLY ROWE, producer/host of the "WOMEN-OWNED WEDNESDAY BY ELLY JANE" podcast, said, “The sheer number of podcasts and audio content available makes it hard to stand out on a more local level. PODCASTDC creates an excellent opportunity to help highlight independent D.C. podcasters with content that is not only relevant to local listeners but also deserves more national attention.”

“PODCASTDC users will have the chance to win prizes each month,” said WTOP Dir. of News and Programming JULIA ZIEGLER. “Our promise to our listening community is that our prizing will be consistent with the PODCASTDC mission to bring you great local content. In that same vein, our prizes will always support the D.C. based businesses that are an integral part of our community. This gives us the ability to not only incentivize listeners to listen local, but gives our great local partners ways to participate and put their product in front of local consumers.”

Boise's New App

Meanwhile, in IDAHO, ILIAD MEDIA GROUP has launched its own local streaming and podcast app, LISTENBOISE. The app highlights ILIAD's cluster of stations and podcasts but also allows listeners to hear other podcasts both local and international.

« see more Net News