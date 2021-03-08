Contest

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION’s (IBA) first IBA National Cash Contest (NET NEWS 2/17) has drawn 250 station participants as of the end of its sign-up window, and the results have prompted the IBA to plan for a second contest in FALL 2021.

IBA Pres. RON STONE said in a press release, “We have 250 radio stations that signed up to participate in the first contest that is set to begin APRIL 19th. The event will be an eigh-week contest, with $1,000 day (MONDAY-FRIDAY) given away to a lucky listener of an IBA member station.This is just another example of what the IBA can deliver to its members and why every independent station should be a member.”

