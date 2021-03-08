Steel

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA has tapped DEVIN STEEL for PD. Most recently he was iHEARTMEDIA/MEMPHIS VPP/PD & PM drive for Urban WHRK (K97.1)/MEMPHIS. (NET NEWS 7/21/20).

He replaces TAP MONEY who exited last month (NET NEWS 2/18).

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE/ATLANTA OM/PD DEREK HARPER said, “DEVIN’s reputation in the industry for being a smart, aggressive programmer made him our #1 choice out of a very talented pool of candidates. We look forward to shaking up the market and delivering the best entertainment experience for fans of HOT 1079. ”

STEEL added, “I'm honored to lead an incredibly talented team at WHTA HOT 107.9 and help build on the iconic 25-year history of success. ATLANTA is the epicenter for culture and I'm excited to jump in and get to work.

"I want to thank TIM DAVIES and DEREK HARPER for their guidance and look forward to working closely with them both. I also want to thank COLBY COLB, Vice President of Programming, URBAN ONE for his vision and for providing me the opportunity to charter a new chapter in my career.”

RVP/GM TIM DAVIES said, “We just signed one of the best coaches in the country."

