Fine Proposal

The FCC has proposed a $3,500 fine against LIGHTHOUSE MINISTRIES OF NORTHWEST OHIO for a late license renewal application for low power WKJH-LP/BRYAN, OH.

The licensee failed to file a license application by the JUNE 1, 2020 deadline and did not respond on time when the FCC issued notice that the license would expire on OCTOBER 1, 2020 if no application was filed by midnight that day. The application was ultimately filed on OCTOBER 27th with a request of license reinstatement based on the PD's misapprehension that the license renewal was due the following year, and that family issues affected the application process. The station also failed to apply for an STA to operate the station after the license expired; the FCC's proposed fines were reduced from $7,000 based on LPFM being a secondary service and the station having served the public interest.

