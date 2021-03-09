Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at STAR 92, CO. News-Talk KFSA-A-K226BS-K285AY-K290BU/FORT SMITH, AR and SANILAC/GB BROADCASTING News-Talk WMIC-A-W237EQ/SANDUSKY, MI.

The weekly show, distributed through TALK MEDIA NETWORK, is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com or TALK MEDIA NETWORK's JOSH LENG at joshleng@talkmedianetwork.com and find out more at the TALK MEDIA NETWORK website.

