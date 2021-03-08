McGraw & McBryde Set To Perform

TIM McGRAW, SCOTTY McCREERY, LAUREN ALAINA, ASHLEY McBRYDE and PAYTON SMITH are among the artists set to perform for THE HEART STRINGS FOR HOPE concert, benefiting the MULTICARE INLAND NORTHWEST FOUNDATION and MUSICARES charities. The show, hosted by Country artist BRYAN WHITE, is set to take place virtually on TUESDAY, MARCH 9th at 8p (CT), and will feature artists from various genres focused on raising awareness and funds to support mental health care, while providing hope and healing through music.

Additional Country performers include LINDSAY ELL, LeANN RIMES, PHIL VASSAR, MITCH ROSSELL, JIMMY WAYNE, CRAIG CAMPBELL, TY HERNDON, TERRI CLARK and CHUCK WICKS. Tickets and a link to donate can be found here.

