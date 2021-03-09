Promotions

ADLARGE has promoted two of its VPs to Senior VPs. DONELLE BROWN, who joined the company in 2015, is now SVP/Marketing Insights & Client Relations, while ILWIRA MARCISZEK, in her 10th year with ADLARGE, is now SVP/Head of Revenue Operations and Digital Sales.

Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS said, “GARY (SCHONFELD) and I are so fortunate to have not only one but two phenomenal leaders on our team that have played such a significant role in the success of this company. Their enthusiasm and diligence have been instrumental in our growth in both radio and podcasting. We could not be more proud to recognize their hard work, talent, and dedication.”

BROWN said, “I’m excited to continue to grow at ADLARGE. CATHY and GARY have created a hugely supportive and optimistic environment that makes it possible for me and my team to thrive. I’m looking forward to what the future brings for me, for my team, and for the company overall.”

MARCISZEK saidm “We’ve built something really special with ADLARGE over the last 10 years and I am thrilled to continue to be part of it. Working with CATHY and GARY is a unique experience. They have this remarkable ability to provide unconditional support and guidance yet balance it with the ability to allow me to lean in and steer my own ship. This type of leadership has been key to my longevity with the company.”

