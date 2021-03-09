Dixon

COX MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO afternoon personality MARC "NAILZ" DIXON has left the building. DIXON also tracked weekend shifts at COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ)/MIAMI and Urban WJGL-HD2 (POWER 106.1)/JACKSONVILLE.

NAILZ began as an intern at WPYO and worked his way up with a stop at WEDR before bouncing back to WPYO in 2016.

DIXON is exploring options for his next gig and you can hit him up at marcnailzdixon@gmail.com.

