Nolan

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND has completed its morning changes (NET NEWS 2/4), announcing "THE MARK NOLAN SHOW" as the 5-10a (ET) weekday replacement for the previous morning show hosted by NOLAN with JIMMY MALONE. MALONE left the show but remained with the cluster; former cast members CHIP KULLIK and TRACEY CARROLL exited, and NOLAN's new show will feature new sidekicks, crosstown CBS affiliate WOIO-TV (19 NEWS) reporter JEN PICCIANO and former Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM) personality KRYSTLE ELYSE.

“There isn’t a friendlier or more familiar face in CLEVELAND media than MARK NOLAN,” said iHEARTMEDIA CLEVELAND Pres. KEITH HOTCHKISS. “MARK embodies the spirit of our community and is a proponent for all things CLEVELAND. We’re thrilled to launch ‘THE MARK NOLAN SHOW’ and are excited to have found both JEN and KRYSTLE as contributors.”

“I’m thrilled to launch this new show on a station that means so much to CLEVELAND,” said NOLAN. “Getting to do a morning show in your hometown is an incredible honor. I look forward to informing and entertaining the city I love for years to come.”

