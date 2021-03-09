Classic Hits

ASO INC's Classic Rock KKDJ/K272GD (102.3)/FRESNO PD DENISE WHITE shares with ALL ACCESS that the station, "has transitioned into a full-fledged Classic Hits radio station playing the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s."

LOS ANGELES radio vet SKY WALKER is now tracking mornings from 6-9a. JOEY PEREZ handles 9a–Noon, CRYSTA GARNER from Noon to 3p and BOB STEI 3–7p.

The station is available online at KKhttp://KKDJradio.comDJradio.com.

