-
KKDJ/Fresno Fills Out Lineup As A Classic Hits Outlet
March 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ASO INC's Classic Rock KKDJ/K272GD (102.3)/FRESNO PD DENISE WHITE shares with ALL ACCESS that the station, "has transitioned into a full-fledged Classic Hits radio station playing the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s."
LOS ANGELES radio vet SKY WALKER is now tracking mornings from 6-9a. JOEY PEREZ handles 9a–Noon, CRYSTA GARNER from Noon to 3p and BOB STEI 3–7p.
The station is available online at KKhttp://KKDJradio.comDJradio.com.