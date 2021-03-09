Honors The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

The LONDON-based IFPI (INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY) has awarded their 2020 IFPI Global Digital Sales Award to THE WEEKND and his single, "Blinding Lights". The IFPI Global Digital Single Award is given to the world’s best-selling single of the year across all digital formats.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE commented, "'Blinding Lights' was undoubtedly one of the year’s biggest record breakers and most loved songs. It caught the attention of music lovers all over the world. We would like to congratulate THE WEEKND on his success, and it is an honor to award him this title."

