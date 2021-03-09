Chi Riley

NRG MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KOPW (POWER 106.9)/OMAHA MD/middays CHI RILEY has been upped to APD. RILEY has been with the cluster since FEBRUARY 2020 and also hosts afternoons on Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5).

KOPW PD DAVID ADAMS said, "CHI has been integral to the success of POWER 106.9 over the past year and an indispensable part of the team since I arrived in OMAHA. I couldn’t be happier to officially recognize her contributions with this well-deserved promotion."

RILEY added, "Like MEGAN THEE STALLION always says, ‘Can’t talk right now I’m doing hot girl stuff’, but I’m very grateful and humbled to have this opportunity to continue to provide quality content and assist POWER in a greater capacity."

