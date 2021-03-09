311 Day

This THURSDAY, MARCH 11th is "311 DAY" live from the band’s HIVE STUDIO in LOS ANGELES. The band will play their 1997 platinum album, TRANSISTOR, featuring all 21 tracks. A pre-show begins at 5p (PT) followed by the performance at 6p. Tickets also include access to re-streams the following two days.

311 has also announced live stream shows on APRIL 16th for their album, SOUNDSYSTEM, and MAY 14th for their album, FROM CHOAS. On each show, 311 will perform albums in their entirety.

Find ticket info at 311StreamSystem.com.

