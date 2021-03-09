Scherzinger & Fonsi On The Set For B.I.N.G.O.

LATIN music superstar LUIS FONSI and former PUSSYCAT DOLLS lead singer NICOLE SCHERZINGER have teamed together for "She's Bingo" a new single released as part of an ad campaign for ISRAELI mobile game company PLAYTIKA.

Produced by MC BLITZY, the song is an update of the 1979 Disco classic "D.I.S.C.O." by the FRENCH duo OTTAWAN. The video, inspired by the mobile game BINGO BLITZ, arrived this week. It's about finding your 'winning combination' and shows the "Despacito" vocalist and THE MASKED SINGER judge dancing and singing in different locations around the world, although all the scenes were filmed in MIAMI.

SCHERZINGER, who reunited the PUSSYCAT DOLLS in 2019, has recently announced they'll embark on a reunion world tour once the pandemic is over.

