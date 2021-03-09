Nominations Rolling Out

The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME is rolling out the names of this year’s 27 nominees one at a time, alphabetically, via its FACEBOOK page. In addition to the previously announced SHANNON McCOMBS (NET NEWS 3/5), nominees from the Country radio world include iHEARTMEDIA’s BOBBY BONES (his second nomination), SIRIUSXM programmer KYLE CANTRELL, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning host BILL CODY, and former “voice” of WSM, TOM BRYANT (his fifth nomination).



Other nominees announced so far are: WHIN/GALLATIN owner RON BLEDSOE; WPRT (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE midday host WILLY DAUNIC; former WLAC/NASHVILLE GM LEE DORMAN, who currently runs WQKR/PORTLAND, TN; and PAUL RANDALL DICKERSON, who spent 26 years in commercial radio and 24 with the ASSOCIATED PRESS. Eighteen more nominees have yet to be revealed beyond the organization’s voting membership.

Members have until MONDAY, MARCH 15th to cast their votes. Winner inductions will take place on SATURDAY, JULY 31st, when both the 2020 and 2021 classes will be honored (NET NEWS 1/4).

« see more Net News