WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING WSCH (EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3)/AURORA, IN morning host ERIC "BUBBA BO" BOULANGER will retire this FRIDAY, MARCH 12th after 16 years with the station. WSCH is holding a retirement party for BUBBA BO on FRIDAY from 6-8p (ET) at LAWRENCEBURG DURBIN BOWL bowling alley. More information here.

According to WXVU News, BUBBA BO has been an OHIO-INDIANA-KENTUCKY Tri-State radio personality for nearly four decades, joining WCKY-AM/INDIANAPOLIS in 1982 as a sports reporter. In 1986, he joined Country WUBE/CINCINNATI for 15 years, and then Country WYGY/CINCINNATI for two, before joining WSCH in 2005. Additionally, BUBBA BO began a one-hour recorded show for AMERICA'S TRUCKIN' NETWORK in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/20), after working on and off with the company throughout the years.

