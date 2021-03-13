'One Year Dark' Saturday March 13th

ANOTHER PLANET ENTERTAINMENT will recognize Save Our Stages "One Year Dark" campaign SATURDAY MARCH 13th with venues across the country. Independent music venues across the country will be putting up similar messaging on their marquees, such as “One Year Dark” and “No Shows Since 3/13/20,” in recognition of one year being shuttered due to COVID-19.

MARCH 13th, 2021 marks one year that the live music industry was brought to a halt due to COVID-19. Venues across the country closed their doors to the public and those doors continue to remain closed a full year later. The Save Our Stages “One Year Dark” marquee and aligned social media campaign reflect on this unfortunate anniversary.

A statement from ANOTHER PLANET said, "Music venues and performing arts theaters were the first to close in the pandemic and will be that last group of businesses allowed to reopen due to government-mandated pandemic closures. This class of small business has the highest at-risk factor for failure, three to four times higher than the average small business. Saving independent music and performing arts stages across the country not only rescues the beloved ecosystems of arts, music and culture but also secures hundreds of local jobs per venue. It saves the stages that your favorite artists perform on (as well as where they got their start, built, and nurtured their careers). They are facing an existential crisis. Supporting independent music venues and theaters allows them to hang on and persevere the closures caused by the pandemic."

The statement added, "The live events and entertainment industry contributes over $877 billion into the economy. At 4.5% of the GDP, arts and entertainment is second only to retail. A collapse of this industry would ripple into restaurants, travel and transportation, hospitality, vendors, landlords and much more. For every $1 spent on a ticket at a small music venue, $12 are spent in the local economy on related services."



OFFICIAL HASHTAGS:

#oneyeardark #saveourstages

