Nominees

NPR, STITCHER, OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING, CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, and ST, LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO are among the nominees for this year's 68th SCRIPPS HOWARD AWARDS, to be bestowed for excellence in journalism in a virtual ceremony on APRIL 21st. Winners in 14 categories will split $160,000 in prize money.

WBEZ and CITY BUREAU are nominated in the Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting and Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting categories for "Where Banks Don't Lend"; OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING's podcast "TIMBER WARS" drew a nomination for Excellence in Environmental Reporting; NPR is nominated in the Distinguished Service to the First Amendment for "Civil War at the VOICE OF AMERICA"; STITCHER is in the Excellence in Human Interest Storytelling category with "WITNESS DOCS -- UNFINISHED: DEEP SOUTH"; and the Excellence in Radio/Podcast Coverage has three nominees, GLOBAL REPORTING CENTRE for"On CHINA's New Silk Road," KAISER HEALTH NEWS AND ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO for "Where it Hurts: No Mercy," and INVISIBLE INSTITUTE, THE INTERCEPT and TOPIC STUDIOS for "Somebody."

"Following a year that challenged journalists to navigate a global pandemic, societal unrest and intense partisanship, it's more important than ever to recognize journalists' roles as the eyes and ears of our communities," said SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION Pres./CEO LIZ CARTER. "We see a common theme in the reporting recognized – tenacity to hold the powerful accountable, protect our democracy and inform fellow citizens. It's an honor to recognize those who continued to work tirelessly in the background while the events of this last year unfolded."

"The SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION's annual celebration of AMERICA's best journalism reaffirms the importance of journalists and their public service responsibilities to our society," said SCRIPPS Pres./CEO ADAM SYMSON. "Today, we honor those who excelled in their roles as watchdogs and upheld the essential role of our nation's Fourth Estate, even amid a year of adversity."

