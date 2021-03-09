Friday March 12th

The RECORDING ACADEMY MUSICARES division will host "Music On A Mission" FRIDAY, MARCH 12th at 5p (PT) and 8p (ET). The virtual concert will feature new and special performances from the MUSICARES' vault by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, H.E.R, HAIM, JHENE' AIKO, JOHN LEGEND, LADY GAGA, TOM PETTY & STEVEIE NICKS, USHER and more.

The virtual event will also feature special appearances by CAROLE KING, JESSE & JOY, JONAS BROTHERS, LEDISI, LIONEL RICHIE, MACKLEMORE, MICK FLEETWOOD, RINGO STAR, SHAKIRA and more.

Proceeds from the event will go to MUSICARES which will benefit those in the industry suffering from the impact of the pandemic. Tickets can be purchased here.

