Special March Programming

SETON HALL UNIVERSITY's student run Active Rock WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ celebrates "Women’s History Month" by honoring impactful women metal artists through a heavy on-air rotation of the following bands: CODE ORANGE, ARCH ENEMY, LACUNA COIL, IN THIS MOMENT, NIGHTWISH, BARONESS, KITTIE, TETRARCH, WINDHAND, and DYING WISH, among others.

In addition, programming will include NCAA men’s and women’s basketball coverage of the SETON HALL PIRATES, merchandise giveaways, a chance of winning personalized videos from various bands, and more.

To celebrate ST. PATRICK’S DAY, bands like FLATFOOT 56, THE TOSSERS, FLOGGING MOLLY, and DROPKICK MURPHYS will play on a heavy rotation until to MARCH 17th, giving listeners the chance to listen to their favorite songs more to get them into the holiday spirit. In addition, two featured bands, ALLEGAEON and GIZMACHI, will be spotlighted on air in exclusive interviews with WSOU.

MICHAEL DALY, WSOU’s station manager said, “MARCH is an important month for WSOU with 'Women’s History Month' coverage and tributes, SETON HALL Men’s and Women’s basketball tournament coverage, the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown, metal music interviews, and giveaways. WSOU’s staff continues to impress me every day with their resilience and dedication to the station. The spring is a busy time of the year here at WSOU, and our staff is hard at work making sure our listeners are given the best experience possible.”



For more information about programming, giveaways, or to purchase WSOU merchandise click here.

