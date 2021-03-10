The Inside Project: 'Listen Up'

Longtime record exec, Life Coach and certified hypnotist LYNN MCDONNELL offer's her expert outlook on every day life situations in her weekly column "The Inside Project." This week she tackles the art and importance of listening. We've all said this once or twice in our lifetime in this industry," We're in the communications business, and no one can communicate." It's because we aren't listening to one another.

MCDONNELL points out, "The greatest gift you can give someone is to actually sit down and listen to what they have to say. We have two ears and one mouth - that means 66% listening, and 33% speaking. Since I am not a math genius, I guess the remaining 1% is thinking?? Lol."

In this week's column "Listen Up, she identifies the key skills needed to make a person feel heard. Click here to read more.

« see more Net News