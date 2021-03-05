And The Winners Are ...

For 38 years the AUSTIN CHRONICLE has taken it annual Music Poll and presented the winners at an awards show. But for the 2020-2021 winners they were forced to take different approach due to the pandemic: they transformed a 1995 DODGE band van into a “Winners Wagon” and surprised the top vote-getters at their homes. And thanks to various sponsors each of the 20 awards and one Hall Of Fame inductee received $500.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS Triple A KUTX/AUSTIN won Best Radio Station for the seventh year and KUTX host LAURIE GALLARDO received her fifth consecutive award for Best Radio Personality. BLACK PUMAS were Band Of The Year; HEARTLESS BASTARDS' "Revolution" was Song of the Year; and local musician JACKIE VENSON grabbed four awards including Album Of The Year. IRON AGE was inducted in the Hall Of Fame.

See all the winners here.



« see more Net News