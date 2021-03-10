Charese Fruge, Lisa Adams

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE sits down with LISA ADAMS to discuss her remarkable 30 year broadcasting career. Her latest adventure has her programming and on the air at CUMULUS MEDIA's newly-launched KQFC (MAGIC 97.9)/BOISE.

Candidly discussing her career, ADAMS said, “There are two biggies that come to mind. Being discriminated against and the harassment that I experienced being a woman in this business. I’ve had mangers tell me that I was too emotional, not good enough, not pretty enough, overweight, even threatened with getting fired just because that manager couldn’t take ownership of his mistakes, and that my ideas were ‘too out there,’ saying I had no future in this business. I’ve also been told that women are just fine to be on-air, but they shouldn’t run radio stations or be in management. All pure bullshit."

Each week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE talks to some of our industry's highest profile women, and some whom you're meeting for the first time. Her latest with veteran radio star LISA ADAMS is here.

