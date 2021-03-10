Norman (Photo: Tony Bowler / Shutterstock.com)

GREG NORMAN will be the lead analyst for SIRIUSXM's MASTERS TOURNAMENT coverage alongside play-by-play voice BRIAN KATREK APRIL 8-11, as the satellite and streaming service takes over exclusive coverage rights to the golf event. "THE SHARK" played in 23 MASTERS in his storied pro golfing career; he now hosts a monthly show, "ATTACK LIFE RADIO," on SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO.

"AUGUSTA is one of the most special places on earth, and so much of my life and career has been dominated by memories playing at the MASTERS. I am so humbled and honored to be returning to the TOURNAMENT, but this time in the capacity as lead analyst for SIRIUSXM's first MASTERS broadcast," said NORMAN. "I hope my experience with the course and playing in the TOURNAMENT 23 times will lend a unique voice and perspective to the listeners, so that they can feel and live every moment as if they were there."

"GREG's experience playing in the MASTERS and his knowledge of AUGUSTA NATIONAL are exceptional. We couldn't be more thrilled to have him as our lead analyst for SIRIUSXM's first MASTERS production," said SIRIUSXM Pres,/Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. "GREG's in-the-moment perspective on the action as it happens on the course elevates our broadcast and ensures our listeners will be tuning in to a superb level of coverage."

