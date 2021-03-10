Kings Of Leon's Caleb Followill (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com)

Pioneers of the NFT (Non-Fungible Toke) album and music movement, KINGS OF LEON, with tech partners YELLOWHEART and creative partners NIGHT AFTER NIGHT break ground with the release of the band's eighth studio album, "When You See Yourself," in the digital currency format, marking one of the most successful wide-scale uses within the music industry to date. The unprecedented move has in affect created an entirely new template for releasing music and content to fans. The drop has raked in over $2 million with $600,000 directly benefiting LIVE NATION’s CREW NATION.

KINGS OF LEON released the “NFT YOURSELF” digital art collection. Collectors were able to bid on one of up to 25 unique pieces starting with a $50 exclusive NFT collectible and limited-edition GOLDEN EYE VINYL with all proceeds benefiting CREW NATION fund. The drop also featured six GOLDEN TICKET experiences, offering fans four front row seats, each tour, to the show of their choosing, anywhere in the world, for life. The centerpiece of this collection, BANDIT WAVE #2, has all proceeds benefiting the CREW NATION fund. The LEGACY NFT YOURSELF GOLDEN EYE VINYL is still available for sale through MARCH 19th at 8p (ET).

The band’s NFT release was meant as a move to provide fans with innovative and unique assets directly, providing access to their fans to the emerging NFT marketplace that is shifting power back into the hands of creators. For the first time fans have had the opportunity to buy an NFT as an addition to downloading and streaming music on platforms like SPOTIFY and APPLE MUSIC. The drop is also the first time ever that concert tickets have been offered as an NFT. This series of collectibles will become extremely sought-after as the space continues to explode. Made in collaboration with NIGHT AFTER NIGHT, the collection has been made available by YELLOWHEART, the world’s first socially responsible ticketing platform and the pioneer of a rapidly growing trend of NFTs empowering artists to sell collectibles directly to their fans.

