Mudd (Photo: History Channel video)

ROGER MUDD, the longtime network news correspondent and anchor, died TUESDAY (3/9) of kidney failure at his home in MCLEAN, VA at 93.

MUDD started his career in news as a reporter for the RICHMOND NEWS LEADER and News Director at the paper's radio station, WRNL-A/RICHMOND. He later moved to the WASHINGTON POST's WTOP-A and WTOP-TV in 1956 before joining CBS NEWS in 1961, first as Congressional Correspondent in the WASHINGTON Bureau and then as weekend anchor for "CBS EVENING NEWS." Over the years, MUDD covered several political campaigns and hosted documentaries, including the award-winning "THE SELLING OF THE PENTAGON"; MUDD's interview with Sen. EDWARD KENNEDY (D-MA) in 1979 was a turning point in KENNEDY's presidential fortunes, with MUDD's tough questioning and KENNEDY's vague answers sending KENNEDY's polling into a tailspin from which he never recovered.

MUDD moved to NBC NEWS in 1980 and co-anchored "NBC NIGHTLY NEWS" with TOM BROKAW in 1982-83 and "MEET THE PRESS" with MARVIN KALB in 1984-85. In later years, MUDD appeared on PBS' "THE MACNEIL-LEHRER NEWSHOUR" and THE HISTORY CHANNEL, retiring in 2004.

