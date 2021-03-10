Shakespearian Podcast

THE PUBLIC THEATER's bilingual adaptation of SHAKESPEAREs "ROMEO AND JULIET" is being released in podcast form via WNYC STUDIOS. "ROMEO Y JULIETA" is debuting on MARCH 18th and stars LUPITA NYONG'O and JUAN CASTANO in an adaptation by director SAHEEM ALI and playwright RICARDO PEREZ GONZALEZ of ALFREDO MICHEL MODENESSI's Spanish translation of the play; WNYC and THE PUBLIC THEATER previously teamed for a podcast release of "RICHARD II" under the "FREE SHAKESPEARE ON THE RADIO" banner last SUMMER.

The podcast's release will be celebrated with an online opening night listening party at 7p (ET), with the stars and others joining WNYC's REBECA IBARRA for an interactive Q&A and live music, plus a pre-show "cocktail demo" and warm-up. That same day, Classical WQXR/NEW YORK will air works by TCHAIKOVSKY, ROTA, PROKOFIEV, and BERLIOZ inspired by the play.

