Awards Album Sales Award

The IFPI (INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF THE PHONOGRAPHIC INDUSTRY) has awarded their first ever winner of IFPI's GLOBAL ALBUM ALL FORMAT CHART. The winner is BTS "MAP OF THE SOUL : 7". The chart notes the best-selling albums of the year across all consumption formats, including physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

IFPI Chief Executive FRANCES MOORE commented, "We have introduced the GLOBAL ALBUM ALL FORMAT CHART to reflect the evolving landscape of the album format and to recognize how artists share their album projects in a variety of ways with their fans across multiple formats."

MOORE continued saying, "It’s an honour to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI GLOBAL CHART AWARD, following their success as GLOBAL RECORDING ARTISTS OF THE YEAR. MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 broke chart records internationally and in KOREA, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally."

BTS And IFPI Global Album All Format Chart Award (Photo: Big Hit Entertainment)

