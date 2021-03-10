Consolidation

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA has completed its incorporation of PODCASTONE, CUSTOM PERSONALIZATION SOLUTIONS, and REACT PRESENTS into its operations, asserting in a press release that it will realize about $3.4 million in cost savings with the integration. LIVEXLIVE and PODCASTONE are combining office and production spaces and expect to complete the move by SEPTEMBER, and sales and marketing teams and content and production from all of the company's divisions have been consolidated.

CRO MICHAEL QUARTIERI said, "Our executive team together with the senior management of our various business divisions have done an outstanding job consolidating and integrating our business operations. Whereas the annual cost savings from consolidating back office operations and leaseholds are meaningful, I believe the more significant impact will result from the increased effectiveness of our newly consolidated sales and marketing, creative content, talent, production and tech teams."

« see more Net News