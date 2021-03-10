-
Acast Board Launching Review Of Its Business, Mulls IPO
Podcast platform ACAST has announced that its Board of Directors is conducting a "review of potential strategic and financial initiatives" during this SPRING.
The company said in a press release that the board is looking at ACAST's capital structure and a possible initial public offering and listing of its shares. ACAST recently acquired RADIOPUBLIC and has been expanding its programmatic platform ACAST Marketplace.