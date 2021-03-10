Entercom Renewal

ENTERCOM has renewed its deal with KEY NETWORKS to carry BLOOMBERG RADIO reports and features on most of its 26 News-Talk stations and some of its Sports stations.

ENTERCOM stations carrying BLOOMBERG reports include News WINS-A/NEW YORK; News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES; News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO; News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA; News KCBS-A-KFRC-F/SAN FRANCISCO; News KRLD-A/DALLAS; Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON; News WWJ-A/DETROIT; News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS; News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH; News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS; News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD; News-Talk KXNT-A/LAS VEGAS; News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO; News-Talk WRVA-A-W241AP/RICHMOND; and News-Talk WILK-A-F-WODS-A-WAAF-A/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON.

“As the unrivaled leader in local news radio, powered by some of the most iconic brands across the country, we’re proud to extend our partnership with BLOOMBERG RADIO,” said ENTERCOM VP/News BILL SMEE. “Our news stations are committed to serving as a trusted source of vital information for our millions of listeners, and this partnership will continue to enhance the content they turn to on a daily basis.”

« see more Net News