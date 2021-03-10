Dana Wessel

CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X)/MINNEAPOLIS adds DANA WESSEL as Exec. Producer for the "Half-Assed Morning Show." WESSEL will also make on air appearances on the show.

PD DEREK MADDEN said, “We are really fired up to add someone to the Half-Assed Morning Show who’s been a TWIN CITIES star in the morning in his own right. We talked with a number of great people about this opening, but nobody fit our brand of insanity quite like DANA. He feels like a part of The Brotherhood already. Thank you to SHELLY WILKES, BRIAN PHILIPS, TROY HANSON, DOUG HAMAND, and DAVE MILNER for helping to make it happen.”

WESSEL commented, “I am thrilled to get to continue doing radio right here in my hometown, especially with such a legendary show. I used to be late for high school because I didn’t want to get out of my car and turn off the Half-Assed Morning Show. To now be working alongside NICK and JOSH really is a dream. My high school self would have fainted if he knew this would happen one day.”

