Channel Q To Air Roundtable On Corporate Responsibility To LGBTQ+ Community
March 10, 2021 at 7:56 AM (PT)
ENTERCOM's CHANNEL Q LGBTQ+ talk station, available on RADIO.COM and on several ENTERCOM broadcast station HD multicast channels, is partnering with LA PRIDE and the STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE for a panel discussion on corporate responsibility to the LGBTQ+ community.
The panel will stream TOMORROW (3/11) 2-3p (ET) with representatives from NIKE, JETBLUE, T-MOBILE, MASTERCARD, UNILEVER, NATIONWIDE, the MILWAUKEE BUCKS, and ENTERCOM on hand. CHANNEL Q's AJ GIBSON will serve as moderator for the discussion.
Register for the stream by clicking here.