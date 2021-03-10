Panel

ENTERCOM's CHANNEL Q LGBTQ+ talk station, available on RADIO.COM and on several ENTERCOM broadcast station HD multicast channels, is partnering with LA PRIDE and the STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE for a panel discussion on corporate responsibility to the LGBTQ+ community.



The panel will stream TOMORROW (3/11) 2-3p (ET) with representatives from NIKE, JETBLUE, T-MOBILE, MASTERCARD, UNILEVER, NATIONWIDE, the MILWAUKEE BUCKS, and ENTERCOM on hand. CHANNEL Q's AJ GIBSON will serve as moderator for the discussion.

Register for the stream by clicking here.

