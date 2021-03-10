Hamblion

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING has promoted MAREE HAMBLION from Joint Head/A&R to SVP/International A&R. While remaining in the AUSTRALIA office, MAREE reports to MD/SCANDINAVIA and SVP/A&R/EUROPE JOHNNY TENNANDER and MD/AUSTRALIA DAMIAN TROTTER. MAREE will head the company’s international A&R efforts, sign and discover songwriters across the globe.

While at SMP, MAREE has signed numerous AUSTRALIAN songwriters including ALEX HOPE, SARAH AARONS, JARRYD JAMES, GRETTA RAY, ISABELLA KEARNEY-NURSE, SAM SAKR, RORY ADAMS, AINSLIE WILLS, TINA ARENA, NED HOUSTON, and ROBBY DE Sa, along with NEW ZEALAND songwriters STAN WALKER, ALEX WILDWOOD and JAWSH 685.

DAMIAN TROTTER said, “MAREE has long been a powerhouse of A&R within the AUSTRALIAN music publishing industry, having identified and developed many of its most successful songwriters. I am personally thrilled for Maree, and we are all so excited at SMP AUSTRALIA by the further opportunities that her well-deserved promotion will bring to our local writers on the international stage.”

JOHNNY TENNANDER added, “MAREE really puts the songwriter first in everything she does and she is one of the most passionate A&R’s I’ve ever worked with. She has already done so much for the company, and with an increased international focus, she will continue to bring fantastic value to our A&R teams and roster around the world.”

MAREE HAMBLION commented, “I look forward to continuing working with DAMIAN, who has been extremely supportive and encouraging over the last 7 years and I’m excited to work more closely with JOHNNY in our SCANDINAVIAN office, while also building upon my existing relationships with global affiliates to keep delivering opportunities to all SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING songwriters.”

« see more Net News