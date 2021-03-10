March 11th

YUNGBLUD returns with "THE YUNGBLUD SHOW LIVE" a YOUTUBE livestream to benefit the NIVA EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND. THE YUNGBLUD SHOW will stream live TOMORROW (3/11) at noon (PT) from an independent venue in LOS ANGELES on YUNGBLUD’s Official YOUTUBE Channel. The livestream will include YUNGBLUD, TOMMY LEE and DAVE NAVARRO performance, a YUNGBLUD/AVRIL LAVIGNE duet, MACHINE GUN KELLY, LILHUDDY, RENFORSHORT and KSI. The 23-year-old UK recording artist, signed to INTERSCOPE, will also debut SAMSUNG MUSIC GALAXY THURSDAY (#SamsungMGT), a new weekly ritual to introduce music lovers to emerging artists from around the globe.

YUNGBLUD, who played one of the first livestream concerts of the pandemic nearly a year ago said, "This was a monumental moment in my career. It became bigger than any of us ever anticipated. I'm craving to get back on stage every single day and can't wait to do this with some incredible guests. It's been so hard for independent venues. I wanted to partner with NIVA because independent venues are the backbone of the music industry and give young artists the chance to have their music heard. Everyone has been missing a rock n roll show, I think it's about time we gave them one!"

Check out the trailer.

