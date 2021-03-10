New Educational Podcast

ENTERCOM's SACRAMENTO cluster is partnering with the FOOD LITERACY CENTER to produce a podcast described as "an educational call to action with food." "RAISING KALE," hosted by the FOOD LITERACY CENTER's AMBER STOTT, is debuting TODAY via RADIO.COM and is being promoted across the cluster, including Top 40/Rhythmic KSFM, Top 40 KUDL (106.5 THE END), Classic Rock KSEG (96.9 THE EAGLE), Active Rock KRXQ (98 ROCK), Alternative KKDO (ALT 94.7), and Sports KIFM-A (ESPN 1320).

“This podcast proves that people can use food to make the world a better place,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “SACRAMENTO is AMERICA’s Farm to Fork capital, so we see the intersects and impact first-hand that food has on our health, economy, environment and community. By sharing these powerful and engaging stories, we seek to educate and inspire our audience on how food can be a tool for good, and how they can make a difference in their own homes and communities.”

“This podcast represents a long-time goal of mine for the nonprofit: to provide wider education to the public outside the walls of our elementary schools,” said STOTT. “I have enjoyed building this podcast with the talented team at ENTERCOM SACRAMENTO. I get to speak to my peers in food thought leadership across the nation and share their powerful stories. These Kale Raisers are improving school lunch, building local food economies in HAITI, and ending hunger through culinary education in SAN DIEGO. I hope you'll join me to learn more and raise kale in your own community.”

