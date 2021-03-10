Murr

ENTERCOM Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON "THE GREG HILL SHOW" co-host DANIELLE MURR is exiting the show after 15 years as HILL's co-host.

MURR, who came with HILL to WEEI from former sister Rock WAAF (now EMF Contemporary Christian WKVB (K-LOVE)) in 2019, announced her exit on TODAY's show (3/10); she said that she will be leaving the show after this week to "move on and do different things," including podcasting.

« see more Net News