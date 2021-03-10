Taylor

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KTKR-A (TICKET 760)/SAN ANTONIO's afternoon "THE MIKE TAYLOR SHOW" is expanding to sister Sports KVET-A (AM 1300 THE ZONE)/AUSTIN, starting MONDAY (3/15).

TAYLOR's addition to THE ZONE's lineup takes the place of three hours' worth of FOX SPORTS RADIO in afternoons. TAYLOR has been broadcasting his SAN ANTONIO show from his HAWAII home since early 2020.

Have you heard the news? @MikeTaylorShow is coming to The Zone!



Beginning Monday 3/15 you can hear Mike weekdays from 4-7pm!



Welcome to The Zone #Thunderdome! pic.twitter.com/kBhQjXZBVG — AM 1300 / 103.1 FM The Zone (@am1300thezone) March 9, 2021

