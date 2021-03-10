Baby Walton

Congratulations to WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./Publicity MARY CATHERINE REBROVICK and her fiancé, RYAN WILLIAMS, who welcomed their baby boy, WALTON GLASER WILLIAMS, YESTERDAY (3/9). Baby WILLIAMS weighed in at 7lbs and 9ozs, and measured 15 inches long. The family is all healthy and will go home TOMORROW (3/11).

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/16/2020), and got engaged last JULY (NET NEWS 7/6/2020).

Send congratulations to REBROVICK here.

